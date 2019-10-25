Cold weather items flying off shelves at shelters, donations needed

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Every Wednesday and Friday from 12p.m. to 2p.m., the inside of the Youth Services System building is bustling with shoppers.

They have a free store with clothing and home goods for people who need it.

Representatives said many of the customers are homeless and currently living in tents cities. Ages range anywhere from 80 to 5-years-old.

The free store usually sees between 70-100 shoppers a day.

Right now, the cold weather items are flying off the shelves and representatives said they are in need of donations.

You can donate any new or gently used items at their East Wheeling location on 15th Street.