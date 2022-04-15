WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-It’s Good Friday, and most of us are taking meat out of diets today, which is the perfect time to get your fish fix in.

That’s what hundreds of fish lovers did at Coleman’s Fish Market today.

Although the line was long, that didn’t discourage fish lovers from swinging by.

“It’s a nice busy time to be out here. So, I don’t mind waiting a couple extra minutes for my sandwich. It’s kinda nice to see Wheeling this way.” Jordan Laird, Coleman’s Fish Market regular

“It’s exciting. A lot of people here.” Ryan Badgett, Coleman’s Fish Market regular

No matter if it’s your first time or 31st time, many agree it’s worth a bite.

As the rush of traffic flows in, workers are making enough for 4,000 people. But to compensate for all the busyness, most of the staff work 6 days a week and longer hours.

“Everyone’s running on adrenaline. Most of my employees say, ‘When they get home, they get on the couch, and fall asleep’, including me.” Joe Coleman, owner

It’s hard work, but it always pays off. The staff says business nearly triples every Lenten season. And on Good Friday alone, they sell more fish sandwiches than any other day of the year.

For those who haven’t tried one, there’s one thing any fish lover, young or old, can’t deny.

“For being inland, it’s pretty amazing. It’s the best fish sandwich I’ve ever had.” Jordan Laird, Coleman’s Fish Market regular

“It’s the best fish in the Valley. It’s great. So, come try it out.” Ryan Badgett, Coleman’s Fish Market regular

And sure enough, it lives up to that standard every time.