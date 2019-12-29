College students lend hands; help Street MOMs clean up homeless camps

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students from Wheeling, home on holiday break from colleges all over the country, pitched in to help Street MOMs perform their ongoing mission.
Carrying trash bags, gloves and picker-uppers, they went out in the rain and helped clean homeless camps.
“We’re here to help!” they call out as they approach each camp. “Here, give me a hug!”
They know each homeless person, and introduce them to the college volunteers, saying, “This is Bob, he has a job and works hard, but right now he’s living in this tent. He says we can throw away everything but what’s inside the tent.”
In one case, they scaled rusted metal stairs to a camp perched high on a hill.
In another case, they stepped just a few yards away from a busy Wheeling intersection, where tents are hidden among the weeds along the creek bank.
The college students said they just want to give back to their community.
The Street MOMs warned that what they encounter would not be pleasant.
Because the city has no public bathrooms, they said there is often human feces and urine among the trash.
“That’s OK,” one student said. “That’s just reality. We’re here to deal with it.”
