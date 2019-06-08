‘Color Me Au-Some’ 5k Walk/Run takes over streets of Wheeling

Pedestrians have taken over the streets of Wheeling as the ‘Color Me Au-Some’ 5k Walk/Run is currently underway.

The course incorporates several historic landmarks throughout the city and features a ‘color me process,’ which allows participants to get covered with dry tempera paint powder.

Things kicked off at the Wheeling Waterfront this morning and will conclude once all participants return to the original starting point.

Reporter Update: Color Me Au-Some 5K just wrapped up moments ago 🎨🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️ 700+ people showed up for a great cause. A closer look @ the event TONIGHT @ 6. Sidebar: the colored chalk does wipe off 👍🏽 RoyceJonesWTRF Posted by WTRF 7News on Saturday, June 8, 2019 Color Me Au-Some 5k Walk/Run has just ended and 7News reporter Royce Jones is on the scene!

Following the race, there will be door prizes, music, refreshments and an awards ceremony.

The race is hosted by the Augusta Levy Learning Center and all proceeds goes towards local children with autism that attend the center.

“We are excited for this year’s Color Me Au-Some 5k Walk/Run,” said Staci Stephen, Race Director. “Although we will be giving out awards following the race, it’s the kids at ALLC that are the true winners!”

7News is a proud sponsor of this year’s event!