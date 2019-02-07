For kids affected by drug epidemic, WVAAP aims to help Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - The West Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wants to change the unmet health care needs of kids affected by the drug epidemic.

"And unfortunately when children are in the homes of folks that are struggling with drugs or alcohol or other addictions. Unfortunately those are the ones that get left behind," said Dr. David Hess of WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hess said it's very difficult for them to make sure the kids are up to date with their immunizations and vaccinations among other things. He says it's the disjointed care that they are concerned.

"And I think when you have consistency in your care it's better for the children, and that's really what this is all about," Dr. Hess said. "It's really what the state Academy of Pediatrics is really advocating for, is to make sure we put the children at the center of our focus on any type of reform bill when we are talking about insurance coverage staying with the patient."

He says the public has to understand that this is a crisis and if they want to help they can talk to their local legislatures if there is a bill that concerns foster care and the children in foster care get the medical care that they need.

"We ackowledge the foster care crisis and the welfare crisis in West Virginia. These are affected systems," WVAAP Vice President Dr. Lisa Costello added. "We want to focus on the affected kids - kids who are not accessing health care, whose heath records do not follow them through statges of transition, and who are exposed to significant trauma. They're hurting and they need our help."