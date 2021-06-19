Come one, come all to Heritage Port for Juneteenth celebrations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you aren’t down here, you’re missing out,” said organizer of Ohio Valley’s Juneteenth activities, Ron Scott Jr.

The final leg of Juneteenth was held at Heritage Port in Wheeling.

Organizers say the day was structured threefold: Remembrance, reflection, and celebration.

The group started in Moundsville with about 250 people, working their way to Market Plaza next, and now in the celebration stage, they say the turnout was fantastic.

Group leaders stress that Juneteenth is now officially for everyone after federal recognition made it such.

The more the merrier.

We wanted to make it as much of a festival as we possibly could. We got food trucks, health screenings, registration for NAACP. Wanted it to be as inclusive and as welcoming event as we could possibly throw together. Ron Scott Jr., Cultural Diversity and Community outreach director for Wheeling’s YWCA

The music and good times continued until about 9 Saturday evening.