WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s been called the party of the year and it’s going on now as we speak.

The second annual Circus Saints and Sinners Party on the Plaza is heating up after kicking off just a few hours ago.

Food trucks are parked at the Plaza on Market as three featured bands will strum through the night: Spinning Jenny, Trailer Park Ninjas and No Bad Juju.

Now the dinner and entertainment isn’t just for fun—the proceeds are going to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

Panhandle Cleaning is presenting the event and says the very first party was already a success in 2021.

Had over 800 people, raised $35,000 last year and we’re hoping to exceed it this year and do better. Robert Contraguerro Jr., Vice President, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration

The proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital, it’s part of a $150,000 commitment we made over multi years to help them build the new 150-bed facility. Paul Smith, Chairman, Circus Saints and Sinners Party on the Plaza

WTRF is a media sponsor of the event as well—and you still have until 10 p.m. to head out there and dance the night away.