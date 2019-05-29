Community, business leaders discuss revitalizing Moundsville Video

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) - Community and business leaders from the Moundsville area came together Wednesday to give their ideas on how to revitalize the city's Central Business District.

Several potential investors, including Coon Restoration out of Canton Ohio, attended the meeting looking for investment opportunities. Coon Restoration and Sealants is known for their work restoring historic buildings in the Akron and Cleveland areas, as well as various other parts of the country.

Moundsville mayor Phil Remke says that with the potential of an ethane cracker plant coming to the area, now is the perfect time for development.

"With the overflow of people that we have here today, it's so exciting," Remke said. "We are looking at selling some of the old buildings up on Jefferson Avenue and revitalizing them because Moundsville is in a growth spurt and this is a great time and people are realizing it. So we are just, more or less, working toward that goal."

Remke says the recent groundbreaking of a Holiday Inn Express and Suites is a perfect example of growth within Moundsville.