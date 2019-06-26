Community cleanup planned for Weeks Cemetery

Nearly 4,000 people are buried in Weeks Cemetery in Belmont County.

Dating back to the 1800s, it’s even the resting place of a Congressman from Abraham Lincoln’s administration and many Civil War soldiers.

But lately, the 14-acre cemetery that belongs to the Village of Bridgeport has become overgrown. So, there’s a community clean-up planned for this Saturday from 8 a.m. onward, and everyone’s invited.

“Anything you want to bring,” explained Tom DeVaul who has relatives buried there. “Tractors, hand tools, weed eaters, even if you don’t have any tools any help that we can get, we will appreciate. Doesn’t matter how big or small. If you just want to show up and show support, that would even be accepted.”

“I was a councilman for 24 years in Bridgeport and I enjoyed it,” said Jim Porter. “This village and this cemetery’s the worst I’ve ever seen it. I’ve never seen it this bad.”

Porter is a former councilman and has two sons and both of his parents buried there. He carefully tends their graves himself, mowing and trimming as often as twice a week.

Other areas of the cemetery have been mowed, but never trimmed or raked, so there are large piles of dead grass and in some cases it covers the grave stones. In other areas, the grass is waist high.

Weeks Cemetery is in Sunset Heights, just off Route 250.