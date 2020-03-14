Community donates bicycle helmets for children to McMechen PD

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL – On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Park City, Utah, Papa John’s International donates 500 pizza-themed bike helmets to the Salt Lake City Bicycle Collective to encourage kids to have fun and be safe while riding. (Douglas Barnes/AP Images for Papa John’s International)

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – The McMechen community is coming together to ensure the safety of area children by donating bicycle helmets.

On March 11, Officer Andy Combs noticed a juvenile riding a bike without a helmet, which is also a city ordinance. Seconds later, the juvenile fell off the bicycle but got back up with minor scrapes.

This sequence of events inspired Officer Combs to speak out and bring more awareness to children safety.

The McMechen Police Department is informing parents that bicycle helmets are available at the station, in police cruisers or by contacting the city building at (304)-232-3140.

Danielle, Elliot and Easton Rybski donated the first batch of helmets to the department.

The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department trustees voted unanimously to donate $150 towards the purchase of helmet. Jerry’s Mini-Mart and Substop also donated $200 to purchase helmets.

Latest Posts: