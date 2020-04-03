Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley accepting applications for the Emergency Impact Fund

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In response to the financial challenges created by COVID-19, the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley has created the Emergency Impact Fund to provide flexible operating grants to nonprofit organizations in the Foundation’s eight-county service area. For the past two weeks the Foundation has been raising money for this Emergency Impact Fund. The Foundation is now accepting grant applications from nonprofits to receive money from the Emergency Impact Fund. The EQT Foundation recently donated $50,000. This generous gift will allow more grants to be made to organizations performing critical work in the Ohio Valley. However, the Foundation is still looking for community members to step up and donate.

“These are the organizations in our community who are serving our region’s most vulnerable so we’re talking about people who are feeding the hungry, people who are putting roofs over heads of the people who are homeless and the problem is with so many people out of work now, those numbers of people in need is growing and growing,” said Susie Nelson, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley.

The CFOV serves Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties in West Virginia and Belmont and Jefferson counties in Ohio. Those interested in the receiving the grant money can apply online at www.cfov.org.

