WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Community Impact Coalition continues to fight substance misuse in our communities, and it starts with our youth.

The organization just wrapped up its yearly ‘Reignite Workshop’.

The Coalition, YSS, the Ohio County School District, and even the police department came up with new ideas to make a bigger impact locally.

They touched on their goals and priorities within the coalition and restructured a plan for the coming year. One of their biggest focuses this time is drug use.

“We’re primarily a prevention organization, so look at issues in the community, like drug use, vaping and think about strategies we can pass on to youth in the community, and how we can get them involved and educated, so we can make better decisions in the future.” Kayla Straight, co-chair of the Ohio County Impact Coalition

This ‘Reignite Workshop’ involves all substance abuse prevention coalitions in the Northern Panhandle. That includes Community Impact Coalition in Ohio County, RISE in Marshall, WATCH in Wetzel, and ASAP in Brooke and Hancock.

They restructure their plans every year during this workshop.