Community mourning the loss of beloved Dr. Don Hofreuter

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- The community is mourning the loss of a beloved doctor.

Dr. Don Hofreuter passed away on Sunday at 89-years-old.

Dr. Hofreuter’s life is one to go down in the books. He was an amazing man to many. He practiced medicine for decades, eventually becoming the administrator of Wheeling Hospital.

Those close to Dr. Hofreuter remember him as a man who’s committed his whole life to the underserved. He’s left his mark in so many non-profits and boards.

He’s also a huge part of Wheeling Health Right.

Dr. Hofreuter was one of the clinic’s founding fathers and through the years he’s helped them transform an old church in North Wheeling into a clinic. He’s also helped the clinic move to its current location.

Wheeling Health Right’s Kathie Brown, who’s known Dr. Hofreuter for 46 years, calls him family.

For me personally, he was my mentor. He was a really good friend. In fact, I even told him about a month ago ‘you kind of remind me of my dad since I’ve lost my dad, you’ve filled a void for me’. He’s just amazing. He really is. He was a great, great man. He’s gonna be missed. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

Dr. Hofreuter died on Sunday, exactly two weeks after his wife’s passing. Brown remembers them being extremely close and she believes he was ready to join her.

Brown said he’ll be missed not just by Wheeling Health Right but by the whole community.