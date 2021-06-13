Community rallies around boy fighting rare type of brain cancer

Triadelphia, WV (WTRF)- The community rallies around one little boy battling a rare type of brain cancer.

Jaymison Redman’s only 10.

He was diagnosed back in September, and since, he’s had radiation therapy and chemotherapy. But his mom Cirstin says Jaymison in good spirits, and locals aren’t stopping to help the family.

They called this the Hines and Friends annual fundraiser, hosted at Quaker Steak and Lube. There were craft vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and live music.

20% of today’s sales goes to the family, and Jaymison’s mother and volunteers couldn’t of asked for a better turn out.

“It’s crazy. I wish Jaymison was here to see it because when we see people, they’re like ‘oh, Jamison we’re praying for you’, and he’s like, ‘ I don’t even know them.’ I think he thinks he’s famous, which I love, so we appreciate it.” CIRSTIN REDMAN, Jaymison Redman’s mother

“It means so much to us because we know how much to community has helped us, and if I could do anything to help out, it’s all worth it.” Debbie Rotriga, Hines & Friends

The original fundraiser took place a few years earlier to benefit Hines Rotriga.

At just two-years-old, Hines was diagnosed with neuro-blastoma, and the event has continued in his name to benefit other kids going through what he has.