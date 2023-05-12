BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley came out in force Friday evening to support a young man who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Paul Hagley is a 17-year-old junior at Martins Ferry High School.

The community put on a fundraiser for Paul and his family at the Homestead Event Center in Colerain. The event’s organizers say they have seen massive support, including donations from Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, Miklas Meat Market, Jebbia’s Market, and Hometown gave free use of the event center, among many others.

Paul did not attend the fundraiser tonight because he was selected to be on Martins Ferry High School’s prom court.