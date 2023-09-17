WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Constance Pitts, also known affectionately as “Honey Bee,” passed away on September 12th in her hometown of Wheeling.

For 50 years, she and her sister Rosemary created beautiful harmonies performing at various events throughout the valley.

She also worked as a nurse’s aid and in medical records at Ohio Valley Medical Center.

The visitation is Monday, September 18 from 1 to 5 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Wheeling Chapel.

The funeral service is Tuesday at 11 am at Emmanuel Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church in Martins Ferry.

Connie was 69 years old.

All of us here at WTRF would like to express our condolences to her family.