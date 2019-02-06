Constant rain brings threat of creek flooding and hillside slips Video

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - The Ohio Valley has gotten a tremendous amount of rain, and by Friday, that rainfall total will be much higher.

At the Ohio County EMA office, they're getting ready for anything. The rain is not hitting dry ground and being absorbed.

It basically has nowhere to go except into the creeks and streams.

"We had a big snow melt," said Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA director. "The ground is so wet. So obviously we're going to be watching our creeks and streams for any type of flooding."

"Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action, should flooding develop," said a NOAA weather radio announcement in the EMA office.

Lou Vargo is even more concerned about hillside slips and rockslides.

"Anybody driving along any of our roads, just be very, very careful because hillside slips can occur at any time," he warned.

Several large rocks have already fallen at the top of Wheeling Hill, and more mud is sliding down from the top.

At the 911 office, they're prepared for anything.

"We have four dispatchers scheduled," said 911 Director Theresa Russell. "We staff everything as fully as we can so that we're ready when anything does happen."

Vargo says this weather seems strange, going from last week's deep freeze to record highs predicted for Thursday.

And the rain continues to pour, with up to two inches expected by Friday. Vargo always reminds us not to drive through standing water.

"Because it doesn't take a whole lot of water to cause a catastrophe out on our roads," he said.

Currently in our area, there is a flood watch for most of our viewing area, stretching from as far west as Muskingum County, Ohio, as east as Washington County, Pa., and covering the whole Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.