Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Construction is underway on The House of the Carpenter Youth Center

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

After a few setbacks, the House of the Carpenter construction site for the 8,500 square foot Youth Center is underway.

Some of those setbacks include construction delays and increases in the cost of labor and materials.

This will be a much-needed activities center that will provide a safe play area and meeting space for hundreds of families on Wheeling Island!

The Youth Center will house a half-court gym, gathering area, and meeting rooms.

“We will have raised over 1.9 million dollars. The costs are now at 2.5. So we have an additional $600,000 to raise. We are working on that but we are optimistic we will be able to do it.”

Mike Linger, The House of the Carpenter Executive Director

The site is projected to be up and running by next summer!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter