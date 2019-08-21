Construction is underway on The House of the Carpenter Youth Center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

After a few setbacks, the House of the Carpenter construction site for the 8,500 square foot Youth Center is underway.

Some of those setbacks include construction delays and increases in the cost of labor and materials.

This will be a much-needed activities center that will provide a safe play area and meeting space for hundreds of families on Wheeling Island!

The Youth Center will house a half-court gym, gathering area, and meeting rooms.

“We will have raised over 1.9 million dollars. The costs are now at 2.5. So we have an additional $600,000 to raise. We are working on that but we are optimistic we will be able to do it.” Mike Linger, The House of the Carpenter Executive Director

The site is projected to be up and running by next summer!