‘Cops & Kids’ program receives massive donation

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Employees at Tunnel Ridge Coal Mine and Alliance Coal presented Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard with a $11,000 check Monday for the ‘Cops & Kids’ program.

The donation comes directly from employees and their total was then matched by the company.

The cops will take a large number of children out to Target this weekend and use that money to buy Christmas presents.

Officers donate their own time to take the kids and their families out, and for many of them, these will be the only presents they get this year.

The mine is now the largest benefactor for Cops & Kids.

