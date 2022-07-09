WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the second annual Cops, Pops and Community event, we are seeing tons of family, fun, community, and – most importantly – sweet treats.

A cold treat and some fun in the sun is the perfect combination for a summer well spent. And the cherry on top? Spending it with the members of your own community.

The Ziegenfelder Co., The Barry & Lisa Allen Foundation, Wheeling Police Department, the YWCA of Wheeling, and Youth Service System have worked together to roundup the community once again for this new tradition in Wheeling.

Barry Allen, former chief people officer for the Zigenfelder Co. says that the only admission fee for this event is having fun, to bring families and community together during this time in everyone’s lives.

“Where there’s so much division in the country today, and the economy is out of whack, so people can come here and eat free, have plenty to drink free, bouncy houses, superheroes, a disk jockey – it’s just a great family fun atmosphere.” Barry Allen – Retired Chief People Officer from the Zigenfelder Co.

A scholarship donation was able to be made to the Ohio Valley African American Scholarship Association because of the community’s participation in this event, and the scholarship association’s founder is proud that real change is happening here today.

“When you have a community like this one, that has a connection with its community and its police force those issues are far less likely to happen. While protests and demonstrations are fantastic but unifying community events like this are how real change happens.” Ron Scott Jr. – Cultural, Diversity, & Community Outreach Director for the Wheeling YWCA

Bringing members of the community together through fun is just what the friendly city is all about, and Lt. Josh Sanders says that it’s things like this that make being a cop in Wheeling worth it.