Couples plan their ‘Big Day’ at Wheeling Park Bridal Fair

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Couples planning to walk down the aisle in the near future converged on Saturday at a Bridal Fair, presented by Wheeling Park.

Held at the White Palace, it was a wedding wonderland, with setups by 30 different vendors.

Brides, grooms, family and friends could look at formal wear, listen to wedding disc jockeys, view the work of wedding photographers and so much more!

When people are considering their most special day, moms, brides look at this as their fairy tale. We offer several different places that we can put your reception on — indoor and outdoor — both. Melissa Wallace, Wheeling Park Sales Manager

I’m getting married October 3 of this year. I’m most interested in videography, the cake tasting, the flowers. They’ve done an excellent job here today. I mean, you definitely need time to plan everything, so this day has been super helpful for everything. Kylie Kittle, Moundsville bride-to-be

The Bridal Fair lasted from 11 a.m. To 3 p.m.

