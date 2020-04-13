COVID-19 impacts small business in the Ohio Valley

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The COVID-19 pandemic has vastly changed our way of life around the globe, posing major effects on the economy. Many are left without jobs, and restaurants have altered their way of operation. But what about small local businesses? How do they survive?

7News spoke with local shop owners at the Highlands who are faced with these new challenges.

Frankly, small local businesses may be among the hardest hit from COVID-19 closures. Nini Zadrozny, the owner of Nini’s Treasures, told 7News “still down with the sales, but we did have some deliveries that we did last week and we will continue to do that, gift cards are always a great way to go. My phone from the store has been forwarded to my cell phone so I am always taking calls and able to fill whatever they might need for a birthday gift, anniversary, because those things are still going on.”

Working together as a network, these businesses are finding the best ways to keep their sales going. And they’re here to serve the community. The owner of Tony’s Spa even donated masks to local nursing homes and hospitals.

Shannon Payton, the owner of Payton’s Pretties, told 7News “any small business owner would be able to tell you that we’re all scrambling to try and find alternatives to stay afloat during this time. Right now I have extended my computer software system so by this Friday I will have inventory listed on paytonspretties.com so people can shop from the comfort of their own homes.”

And optimism is something that these owners all have in common.

The owner of the Bower décor market, Alice Parsons, said “a lot of our customers feel better if they can be productive or creative right now so we’re here to support them with all of their projects. We can help them with online sales, local delivery, or shipping, whatever they prefer and we do consults via Facetime or text for their color and so on.”

Visit their websites, Facebook pages, and other social media outlets to check out their items and get in touch. They are flexible and ready to deliver orders anywhere.

