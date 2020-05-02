COVID postpones National Road Yard Sale until August

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The National Road Yard Sale is an event that spans half the country.

It follows the historic National Road from Baltimore to St. Louis. However, in Belmont County, it’s also called the 25-mile Yard Sale.

Instead of holding it on Memorial Day weekend, it has been rescheduled for August 19-23 amid coronavirus concerns.

Officials say it’s just too popular to cancel altogether, but the delay gives people more time to prepare.

So, as you are cleaning and spending all this time in your homes reorganizing, save some of those collectibles. Don’t get rid of them because they could be of value to someone else. Set up a spot along the National Road and you never know who might come by and find that as their own personal treasure. Barb Balint, Executive Director – Belmont County Tourism Bureau

This will be the 17th year for the yard sale. Many people actually plan their vacation around the event.

