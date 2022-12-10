STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The first official “Cram the Cruiser” event was a huge success in collecting items for those in need.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Steubenville Police Department hosted the program to collect non-perishable foods and new items to be donated to the Urban Mission and Friendship Room.

It was held at the Steubenville Walmart from 10 – 2 pm on December 10.

They filled four cruisers full of food, toys, and even hats, gloves, and scarves.

Steubenville Police Chief Ken Anderson is so grateful to everyone who took the time to donate. He is also thankful to Walmart, Sheriff Abdalla, and his staff who organized the event.