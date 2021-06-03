Crittenton Services girls taking a swing at softball but needs donations

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Crittenton Services girls are taking a swing at softball but not without your help.

It’s a shot these girls may only have at giving softball a try. This isn’t just a team to go out and play for fun. But they’ll actually play competitively with other girls in the summer league.

But, unfortunately, Crittenton Services says they’re behind on gear, and that there’s not enough to go around.

They still need catchers equipment, facemask, hats, helmets, gloves, bats, balls, and cleats.

“Please just give the girls an opportunity to participate in this. They might not get this opportunity to participate in a team sport. So, we are just looking to let the girls have fun, get a little competitive edge, and we’ll see.” Michelle Crupe, parenting educator at Crittenton Services

The games begin July 5th. They’re going up against softball travel teams.

But until then, they’ll begin practice next week and so far, Crittenton Services says they don’t have any equipment.

If you’d like to donate, just call (304) 242-7060 or go Crittenton Services Facebook page.

Crittenton Services hopes forming a team will help the girls establish teamwork, get a little competitive, and build bonds with each other.