Crittenton Services Presents Their Second Annual Flock It Forward

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Crittenton Services is holding its second annual “Flock It Forward” fundraiser for Ohio County residents from August 2nd till October 15th. All proceeds go towards providing residential and behavioral health services to children and families in West Virginia.



Flock It Forward encourages neighbors and friends to flock each other by donating to Crittenton Services. For $20, Crittenton Services will gift an unsuspecting Ohio County resident a yard FULL of flamingos and they will have the option to flock it forward or wait 24 hours until the birds migrate to their next location. They also have the option to protect themselves from future flockings for an extra donation. To flock a friend, participants must register and donate $20 online at www.crittentonwv.org/flocked or contact Jasmin Ilovar at 304-242-7060 or via email at jilovar@crittentonwv.org.

“We are excited to bring back this fundraiser! It is a safe and fun way to surprise your friends and neighbors while supporting a good cause. Join the summer fun and flock your friends,” said EJ Schodzinski, Director of Development and Marketing.

Enjoy a yard full of fun pink flamingos in support of bringing accessible, professional counseling services to West Virginia’s children and families.

Crittenton Services has empowered West Virginia individuals, families, and diverse communities to heal, grow, and thrive since 1895. A licensed, nationally accredited, non-profit agency, Crittenton Services provides a continuum of trauma-informed behavioral health services which includes residential care for girls ages 12 – 21; outpatient community-based counseling through its Wellspring Family Services program; and TIES (trauma-informed elementary schools). Headquartered in Wheeling, Crittenton Services also has Wellspring Family Services locations in Huntington, Morgantown, New Martinsville, Weirton, and Wheeling.

For more information, visit Crittenton Services web site at https://www.crittentonwv.org/.