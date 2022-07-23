Members of Faith Community Church were cruising for a cause Saturday at their ride for victims of domestic violence.
For $15, riders took the 90-mile route with a few stops, and dinner included at 5:30 p.m. back at the church in North Wheeling.
J.D. Gellner, the Director of Missions, says that the renovations to house women and children of domestic abuse have been a labor of love for almost 2-and-a-half years, and this support hits home for everyone involved.
“It’s heartwarming, you know, knowing it’s something I’m able to do for people. So, you know, I’ve got a big heart, so I try and do anything and everything that I can for the community. I’ve done a lot of different things over the years, but this really means a lot to me.”J.D. Gellner – Director of Missions for Faith Community Church
They plan on having this fundraiser again next year to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence.