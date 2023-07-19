TRAIDELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – In just a few days, the front of this new business will be lined with people waiting to get a sweet treat from a famous cookie shop.

Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location at The Highlands, and all of the ingredients are coming together for the recipe for success once the hundreds of expected customers walk through the doors.

”We do a gourmet cookie, and we want every cookie to be perfect, whether you walk into a Crumbl in California, New York City, Utah, or Wheeling, West Virginia.” Correy Fossick – General Manager, Crumbl Cookies

Those fresh cookies come in a variety of flavors.

Crumbl Cookies is best known for their weekly revolving menu, to always give customers something to look forward to.

The opening week lineup consists of Cookie Dough, Churro, Blueberry Cheesecake, Milk Glaze Ft. Fruity Pebbles, Rocky Road, and Milk Chocolate Chip.

The official opening is this Friday, July 21st at 8am. These gourmet, unique cookie flavors change each week. Seriously – one of my favorites!!💖 See this week’s flavors available on Friday⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UmEenjcAvQ — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) July 19, 2023

Owners Mark and Tammy tried Crumbl Cookies when they were out of town, and one taste was enough to get them into the spirit of “baking” this area a better place.

”I like the idea, the concept, the feel, the environment, the ownership of the business. Everything is about family and friends.” Mark Ornowski – Owner/Operator, Crumbl Cookies

Here’s how the cookie crumbles:

It’s as easy as walking in, hand selecting your favorites from that week’s flavor lineup with the touch of a screen and satisfying that sweet tooth once they are ready in minutes.

”I think the reputation definitely precedes itself. But I encourage everybody, if you’ve never had it, try it, you’ll love it.” Mark Ornowski – Owner/Operator, Crumbl Cookies

This unique concept sprinkled into the area will surely have you tickled pink and coming back each week.

Crumbl Cookies opens at the Highlands on Friday July 21st at 8am.