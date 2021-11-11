Cub Scouts host free breakfast for those who gave us our freedom

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cub Scouts saluted their dads, grandparents and any local community members who came out to St. Joseph the Worker Grade School.

Cub Scout Troop Pack 151 hosted a freed veterans day breakfast complete with pancakes, eggs, sausage, muffins, coffee and more.

My dad, he was on the USS Cunningham DDG17 Fire. My grandpa served in Vietnam. Thomas Welch, Cub Scout Pack 151

Cards and thank you notes littered the gym as veterans were shown to their tables. There was a wall of honor filled with information on all the local veterans.

They’ve done so much for us in their service for our country, that this is just a wonderful way to give back to them and our community. And it’s a wonderful lesson for our students. Recheal Fuscardo, Principal at St. Joseph the Worker Grade School

A nice time to be with my grandpa. He’s a very nice guy and he’s funny. And I’m proud of him for being in the war. Sophia, Granddaughter of veteran

Mr. George Mascio said he wants his granddaughter and future generations to know that America is great.

I wasn’t a career man but the time that I did. I appreciate what the services do for us. George Mascio, Sophia’s grandpa

After the pledge, prayer and reading of a poem, Cub Scout Thomas Welch read aloud the name of each veteran in attendance.

ALL VETERANS TAKE A STAND! At St. Joseph the Worker School the local scouts are hosting a breakfast – I asked one vet as he sat next to his granddaughter what he wants the future generations to know. He simply said, “America is great.” I’ll add to that: because of the brave. pic.twitter.com/dGDjd3rBU1 — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) November 11, 2021

We asked him if he has anything else to say to his dad, grandpa, any of those who stood up in that gymnasium, or anyone who might be watching. Thomas had two simple words: Thank you.