Customers at Ye Olde Alpha donate $5k to YSS

Cutline info: Eight-year-old Laila and her mother Catrina Tuckosh, right, pose with Youth Services System Development Director Tammy Kruse after Tuckosh delivered a check to YSS for $5,000 raised in the Ugly Server Contest at Ye Olde Alpha Restaurant. An Alpha server, Tuckosh received the most votes and donations for the fourth year in a […]

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Servers at Ye Olde Alpha have officially wrapped up their annual ‘Ugly Server Contest’ that benefits a local nonprofit.

Youth Services System Inc. will receive $5,000 donated by customers at Ye Olde Alpha from Dec. 13 to Dec. 24.

Charlie Schlegel truly earned his designation as our 2019 Good Samaritan. If it’s for kids, Charlie is all for it. We appreciate how passionate he is in everything he does, and we once again thank his staff for their hard work and his customers for their generosity. John Moses, CEO of Youth Services System, Inc.

Each year, customers vote and tip the server who rocks the “ugliest” holiday outfit.

Restaurant server Catrina Tuckosh garnered the most the most votes (and tips) from customers for the fourth consecutive year.

The Ugly Server Contest has raised nearly $45,000 over the years.

