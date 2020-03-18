Dairy Queen in Rayland offers $1 meals for kids; first 1,000 free

RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – Following Gov. DeWine’s order to close all schools within the Buckeye State, businesses in several communities are stepping up to ensure kids are continuously fed.

Dairy Queen in Rayland announced that their establishment will be providing a hot meals to area children for only $1.

Kids will have the option of a cheeseburger, hot dog or chicken strips meal. All meals include fries and a kids-size beverage.

Thanks to many donors in the community, the restaurant also announced that the first 1,000 meals would be free and $1 meals would be available for any time or day.

There will be a limit of one use per day and per child.

