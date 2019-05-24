Day two of Ogden Wellness Weekend kicks off

It was a busy Saturday in Wheeling and day two of Ogden Wellness Weekend continues Sunday!

Wheeling Heritage Trail Bicycle Tour

Events pick back up first thing Sunday morning with the 13th annual Wheeling Heritage Trail Bicycle Tour. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m.

The tour will begin at 8:00 for the 100 km ride, 8:45 for the 30-mile ride and 9:00 for the 10-mile ride that will head south.

Tough as Nails Urban Challenge

At noon it’s the first-ever Tough as Nails Urban Challenge!

It’s a six-mile obstacle course that winds trough the streets of Wheeling, as well as some hidden parts of the city.

There are more than 20 obstacles throughout the course, including a rock climb and a cliff run. Registration has closed for the Tough as Nails Challenge, but it will surely be fun to watch!

For even more race info, visit ogdenwellnessweekend.com.

Recovery Parties

After all of your hard work, relax and recover with music, food trucks and a beer garden.

Sunday from 1:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Port both days.

If you see the Fan Van at the Ogden Wellness Weekend this Sunday, be sure to take a picture with it and submit it on WTRF.com for your chance to win 2 tickets to Kennywood!

The winner will be drawn next week.

Traffic Restrictions

And if you are navigating through downtown this weekend, remember there will be road closures and parking restrictions. Find everything you need to know by clicking here.