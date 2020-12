Our Delightful Night Series is back!

Delightful Nights showcases the best outdoor holiday light display in the Ohio Valley.

We need your submissions.

Submit your photos of your Delightful Nights home and in the description please put your phone number so we can be in contact with you to have your home featured on WTRF.com and 7News.

All interviews will be done contactless, so no worries! Please make sure you have a way for us to contact you to set everything up.

Have a great holiday season!