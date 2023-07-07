OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 4th of July may have come and gone, but the crowds descended upon Wheeling’s Centre Market Friday night for the United Way’s Red, White, and Brew event.

Bad weather postponed the event by a few days, but local residents still came out to show their patriotism and their giving spirit.

Attendance was free and all ages welcome, but those 21 and older also got to sample some delicious brews, with all sales going towards the United Way. There was also plenty of great food and live music to enjoy.

“All proceeds from tonight’s event go to our annual campaign, ‘Raised Here Stays Here,’ and all that money that we raised throughout the year goes to 20 non-profit agencies locally that we partner with throughout the year, and about 30 of their programs. So this year we just gave out $500,000 to those agencies and hopefully next year we can beat that.” STACI STEPHEN, Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Several Centre Market businesses stayed open late for the party, and crowds got to enjoy the song-stylings of Family Traditions and Taylor Jo & the Copper Creek Band.

For more details on the United Way, visit their website.