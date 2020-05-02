Despite setbacks, Easter Food Basket Giveaway prevails

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As Reverend Cummings said himself, “we have been delayed but not denied.”

After having to reschedule their Easter Food Basket Giveaway, community members were finally able to gather at the Dream Center Saturday morning. However, they had to make a few adjustments to meet the guidelines in place due to the virus.

So, instead of having it as a walk-through, it was changed to drive-thru only.

You know, this is what it is all about—having unity in the community. The people that we help around Easter are probably more in need now then in normal. That’s why I was emphatic that we have to figure out a way to get this help to them. Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Temple

With the help of the Mountaineer Food Bank, the National Guard and local and state government officials, the giveaway was able to feed nearly 600 people.

Latest Posts: