DEVELOPING: Multiple injuries reported in bus rollover carrying basketball players

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVNS) - 2/2/19, 10:45 p.m. UPDATE:

A trooper with West Virginia State Police told said the passengers inside were the Martinsburg girls basketball team heading home from the Big Atlantic Classic. There were 14 on board, saying most of them injured from the crash. He also said one person had to be airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center.

Dispatchers said the scene was cleared as of 10:36 p.m.

Governor Jim Justice released a statement on Twitter, saying:

I ask all West Virginians to join me in praying for the coaches, players, and all those associated with the Martinsburg High School Girls Basketball Team after they were involved in a vehicle accident tonight on I-64.

ORIGINAL:

At least 16 injuries are reported in a bus rollover.

According to dispatchers the bus was carrying a basketball team from the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley.

It happened around 8:50 Saturday evening on the I-64 East entrance ramp from the Beckley Bypass. Dispatchers confirmed the passenger bus was carrying a basketball team departing from the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, but did not say which team specifically.

Dispatchers said every EMT unit available from Raleigh County is on the scene, including some from Fayette and Nicholas Counties.