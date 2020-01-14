Dialogue session explores African-American, Jewish communities

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Temple Shalom and the Wheeling YMCA partnered up Monday evening to discuss the relations between the African-American and Jewish communities.

Led by Rabbi Joshua Lief from Temple Shalom and Ron Scott, Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director for YMCA, the dialogue focused on building a better understanding of each community and how to prevent hate crimes in the future.

So, that the folks in the valley can also see the idea of the two cultures, how we co-exist and how we’ve been together, and historically always been very-aligned and tied to one another. Ron Scott, Wheeling YMCA Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director

It’s not fair to say that one black person represents all black people and that one Jewish person represents all Jews, but tonight we’ll have a conversation between a black person and a Jewish person about real issues that affect all of us. Our two communities are both minorities and we were very closely aligned during the Civil Rights battles of the 1960’s. I’m not so sure that we’re as close today and I wonder why. Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

