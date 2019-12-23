Dine To Donate happening at Quaker Steak & Lube for Armor Up WV

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- Still shopping for Christmas and need a bite to eat?

Stop at Quaker Steak & Lube to help Armor Up West Virginia.

Armor UP WV will be at Quaker Steak & Lube for “Dine TO Donate” from 4 PM-9 PM.

Proceeds will go Armor Up WV.

Armor Up WV trains and educates first responders in WV on the recognition, treatment, and prevention of PTSD.

Armor Up WV merchandise will also be available.