WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Back in April, the Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network held an inclusive walk to the story of Julia from Sesame Street.

Julia is a character with autism who joins the Sesame Street group and is welcomed with open arms.

The Brooke Hancock FRN is creating this same environment with their Disability Acceptance Coalition.

They have created a space where anyone of any age living with a disability are encouraged to come and be a part of the community they are building with inclusive activities throughout the summer.

Executive Director Janna Gordon says that having support and resources available is extremely beneficial for those with disabilities.

“We don’t have a lot of events that are geared towards folks that potentially have some accommodations that need to be made. So, I think we see more and more activities like movies for sensory processing disorders. I’ve seen that at different movie theaters, but it’s just far and few between. We don’t have a whole lot out there and the voice needs to be heard of the disability community.” Janna Gordon – Executive Director, Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network

The group meets once a month and the Disability Acceptance Coalition has a full summer schedule into August with inclusive events like pool partis, picnics, and more.

They are also hosting their inaugural Golf Scramble this September and are looking for golfers, sponsors, and volunteers.

To get involved or access their resources, you can find more information on the Brooke Hancock FRN Facebook Page.