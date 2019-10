BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - Child advocacy center, Harmony House, received a check today for over $20,000 from business Stingray Pressure Pumping. The generous donation comes from Stingray's Annual Golf Scramble. This is the 5th year the event has been held to benefit Harmony House- with proceeds going directly to staff salaries, services, and supplies to aid abused children.

Executive Director of Harmony House, Rita Coyne, says "we're extremely thankful for Stingray for the event that they put on on behalf of Harmony House and again funds are very beneficial to our purpose."