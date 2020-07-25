Doctor says ‘maskne’ is a real problem, offers tips for skin care

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Masks are now required in most public places throughout the area, and although they are vital in reducing the spread of the Coronavirus, they can cause issues for people with sensitive skin; including a mild rash, acne or peeling.

Medical experts suggest using some type of face moisturizer at least once a day and also removing the mask for brief period of time, but only if social distancing is possible.

Really if you have a prolonged rash, you should see your primary care physician, just to make sure there is nothing else going on. But again, keeping your skin moisturized with some over the counter moisturizer can head off a lost of problems your going David Hess M.D. Internal Medicine, Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Doctors also say that if you are experiencing significant problems with your face mask, you might want to try another option such as a face shield.