Documentary screening aims to halt arrival of proposed cracker plant

by: Abby Nelson

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) A never-before-seen educational documentary was brought to screens on Saturday in front of a select crowd.

Concerned Ohio River Residents held an invitation-only screening of The Story of Plastic.

The documentary film reportedly exposes the ugly truth behind the plastic pollution crisis.

Attendees included decision-makers from both sides of the Ohio River. Organizers wanted to demonstrate the negatives effects the proposed cracker plant may bring to the Ohio Valley.

Information they can’t be dispute. Information that experts have gathered across the world, as far as plastic pollution scientists are telling us — we need to stop using single-use plastics.

Bev Reed, Organizer of Concerned Ohio River Residents

There was also a panel discussion following the film, which included speakers from Pennsylvania and Texas, who addressed how living by a cracker plant effects their own lives.

