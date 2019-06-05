Dog’s life is saved when it is discovered trapped in a pit in an abandoned building

People in North Wheeling kept hearing a dog barking in distress.

They called the Ohio County Dog Shelter, and Dog Warden Doug McCroskey went to the area, but couldn’t hear the dog.

The following day, the neighbors called again, and McCroskey returned to the 3rd Street neighborhood, heard the barking and pinpointed the location–an abandoned warehouse.

He discovered the dog in a large six-foot deep pit in the floor of the building.

He got her out and rushed her to his own home, where he gave her water and food.

According to the neighbors, she had been trapped for about five days.

“She’s a nice dog,” said McCroskey. “She appears to be a Cane Corso. If you Google Cane Corso and look at the first picture that comes up, it’s her!”

The dog, a female about two years old and 75 pounds, is clearly fond of McCroskey.

She stands up and gives him kisses.

She loves belly rubs, is enthusiastic about her food and is extremely friendly.

In the meantime, McCroskey was worried about the building that had several pits built in the floor–one of which was filled with water.

“I couldn’t sleep all weekend, thinking that kids could wander in there and fall in,” he said.

He contacted the City of Wheeling, and city employees have now secured the premises.

The dog has been at the shelter for a week and no one has come to claim her.

On Thursday, she becomes available for adoption.