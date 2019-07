McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — The McMechen City Pool is holding a fundraiser Sunday for two local animal organizations.

Swimmers will be able to enter ‘The Puddle’ for $1 only Sunday if they donate to the fundraiser.

Item and monetary donations can be made to the Marshall County Animal Shelter or Webark Estates.

There will also be games and giveaways throughout the event.

‘Pool For Paws’ kicks off at 11 a.m. and concludes at 7 p.m.