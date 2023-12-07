WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Junior League of Wheeling is helping to bring in extra Christmas cheer this holiday season with their 3rd Annual Jenny Seibert Toy Drive.

In honor of past president and teacher Jenny Seibert and her love for the holidays, the Junior League of Wheeling has teamed up with Catholic Charities to collect new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls, newborn to 18.

The drive is on December 8th and 10th, at the JLW Headquarters at the Vance Memorial Church and follows the Junior League’s mission of giving back to the community as a group.

”This is one of the favorite things that we’ve done because I think there are so many kids in our community that just have needs that aren’t met. And this is one of those ways that we can directly impact especially a really special time in the holiday season. So, I think this is a great way that our group and community can come together and really celebrate the holidays.” Abby Reeves – Co-Community Service Chair, Junior League of Wheeling

Again, the drive will be held in the Vance Memorial Chruch parking lot on December 8th from 6pm to 8pm and on December 10th from 10am to 12pm.

They are asking for new, unwrapped toys for all ages.

If you’re unable to make it out, you’re able to donate right from your home on their Amazon wish list!

You can find the list on the Junior League of Wheeling’s Facebook page or linked HERE.