WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — This time of year, the most important gift you can give to the less fortunate may not be something you can see or touch.

The Red Cross is asking for your time after an especially need-filled 2023.

They need volunteers to check in donors at blood drives, volunteers with medical and mental health knowledge, and especially volunteers to go to disasters.

The organization has spent hundreds of thousands in our region alone this year in home fire relief.

Even if you just want to crunch the numbers, you have a place there.

“There’s numbers people that we need to be able to pay the bills and people that can work on computers and people that are logistically inclined that like to drive forklifts and load trucks for a living, kind of thing. And we ask for two, three weeks on those events and it’s all of our expense.” Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

The Red Cross is also getting started early on winter blood donations, as they saw an emergency situation last January.

The next open drive in Ohio County will be at Cabela’s on December 6th, and you can pick your time at Redcrossblood.org.