Donation funds beautification project in downtown Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling and Wheeling Park Commission will head a beautification project in downtown Wheeling.

The ‘Green Space’ project was only made possible thanks to a donation by will from the late James Hunkler of Wheeling.

Hunkler’s ‘Green Space’ idea was to bring a new park to downtown, allowing residents and tourists to relax and enjoy the scenery along the Ohio River.

The City has chosen 11th between Main and Market Streets for the location of the future park.

This is a site that’s kind of been a street. It’s kind of been a pedestrian third fare and has also been confusing the past couple years. This will clarify it. It’s a pedestrian parking and gathering place in downtown Wheeling. It’s going to look a lot better. It’ll give pedestrians walking between these buildings a lot more comfort so they don’t have cars running them over. We’ve had some people fearing for their safety walking through down here. So, it’s going to be a great addition. Glenn Elliott, Mayor of the City of Wheeling

Officials made the announcement Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction is expected to begin Wednesday and continue through the fall months.