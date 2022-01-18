Donation will help kids get to summer camp

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Wheeling Hotel Casino Racetrack’s “Game Changer” program turned out to be a true game changer for the Wheeling Salvation Army Tuesday.

The program takes the uncashed casino or racing vouchers left by customers and $5 donations from employees and presents them to an area charity.

On Tuesday they donated $6,883.38—the amount gathered in November and December—to help the Salvation Army to help area children.

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack a “Game Changer” for the Salvation Army

“We’re really happy to be providing the Salvation Army with our final contribution for the year to go toward programs available for kids coming up this summer,” said Kim Florence, regional president and general manager of Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

“We have a summer camp that is actually located in Virginia but it’s open to our community kids,” said Jennifer Van Meter, captain of the Wheeling Salvation Army. “We will take them there and they’ll spend a week in the great outdoors, sleeping in a cabin, fishing, hiking, doing all kinds of outdoor activities for an entire week.”

They call it Camp Happy Land.

Different charities are earmarked throughout the year to receive Game Changer funds.