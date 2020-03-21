Donations pouring in for Street MOMs

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two days ago, WTRF brought the Ohio Valley a story about how the pandemic has deeply affected Wheeling’s homeless population.

Now, Street MOMs are overwhelmed with the generous response they’ve gotten from surrounding communities.

In the previous story, Street MOMs listed their most desperate needs and within minutes after airing, the calls started coming in.

Donors have dropped off both new and lightly used items that were immediately taken to the homeless camps.

Lost count of the camp chairs that you all have donated, and water that you have donated. We were out til midnight last night, we were out early this morning. I took 50 gallons of water out this morning out to the camps, camp commodes out to the camps this morning and chairs so they can actually have something off of the wet ground to sit on because there really isn’t any place to sit that isn’t soaked in mud right now. Lynn Kettler, Street MOMs

Street MOMs has received contributions from Sherwin Williams, Riesbecks, 84 Lumber and Elm Grove Pharmacy.

If you would like to donate to Street MOMs, please call 304-281-9967 or drop off items at 71 Linwood Avenue.

