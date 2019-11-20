Done your holiday decorating yet? Make sure to follow these safety tips

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Have you started your holiday decorating yet?

From the outdoor displays to the Christmas trees, West Virginia Northern Community College wants to make sure you’re staying safe.

On Tuesday WVNCC held a free holiday lighting safety workshop for the community.

Topics included everything from how to stay safe on a ladder while hanging those hard to reach lights to covering outlets and making sure to use indoor or outdoor cords depending on where you’re decorating.

There’s a difference in how much abuse they can take. Even the fixtures. The last thing you want to do is use an indoor fixture outside that can either fill up with water or fill up with bugs and you’re going to bring that fixture back into your house with bugs in it. Not a good idea. Larry Brown, West Virginia Northern Community College

Brown also advises to use a ground fault circuit interrupter. That way if there is any water in your connections, they will just trip out instead of shocking anyone.

This class was part of WVNCC’s Community Education Program. Versions were held at the college’s campuses in New Martinsville, Wheeling and Weirton.

